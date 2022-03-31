SA vs BAN, 1st Test: South Africa the happier side at stumps on day 1

Although, at stumps on day one, Bangladesh are just a couple of wickets away from exposing South Africa's lower order, the hosts will be the happier side. At 180 for four, it looked like South Africa wouldn't be able to absorb the pressure created by Bangladesh but Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne calmly handled things in the evening session. At the end of day one of the first Test in Durban, South Africa were 233 for four.

Bangladesh put on a much better show with the ball in the second and third session, especially in the second one, after a barren morning session. South Africa openers - Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee - kept Bangladesh bowlers at bay after being sent in to bat first by Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque Bangladesh's pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed were too indisciplined and too uncertain about their line and length and that made life very comfortable for the Protea openers in the first session.

The start was delayed by 35 minutes due to sight screen malfunction at both ends. Taskin started off with a full toss that went for a four. That pretty much summed up Bangladesh's effort in the first session. The pacers strayed onto the pads, bowled short and wide and could never trouble Elgar and Erwee.

Elgar looked positive right from the start and reached his fifty in quick time off only 60 balls with nine four. On the other hand, Erwee was happy to knock it around. Bangladesh's only sniff came towards the end of the first session when Erwee tried to slash a short ball from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Litton Das dropped the catch.

Miraz bowled well in the first session and continued to do so in the second one. Ebadot set the tone for the pacers in the second session by correcting his line and length and landed a few in the right areas. But it was Khaled Ahmed who got the first breakthrough by getting rid of Elgar. The ball bounced a bit more than he expected, brushed Elgar's gloves and Litton took a good diving catch. Elgar scored 67.

Erwee followed his partner in the next over as he was played on by Miraz on 41. South Africa were 117 for two.

The hosts needed a partnership after the quick fall of both openers. Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma were kept quiet by the Bangladeshi bowlers as they found a bit of rhythm in the second session. Just when it seemed that Bavuma and Petersen would just overcome the pressure, Miraz produced a brilliant bit of fielding to send the latter back.

Bavuma opened the face of his bat and set off for a single. But Miraz, diving to his right at point, stopped the ball and hit the bull's eye. From 113 for none, the visitors were reduced to 146 for three.

South Africa finished the second session at 165 for three. The second session was won by Bangladesh as the home side scored 70 runs in 29 overs and lost three wickets.

Ebadot struck for the first time in the fifth over of the evening session as he got the better of Rickelton who made 21. Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne then frustrated the Bangladeshi bowlers for an hour and a half before bad light stopped play. Their partnership was unbroken on 53. South Africa were 233 for four. Bavuma was unbeaten on 53 and Verreynne on 27.

The visitors are without Tamim Iqbal and Shoriful Islam. Tamim is missing out due to a stomach ache from the morning and has stayed back at the hotel. Shoriful Islam has been rested for some minor niggles. Khaled Ahmed will fill in for Shoriful while Shadman Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy will open the innings.

On the other hand, South Africa have handed debuts to Ryan Rickelton and Lizaad Williams. They are playing two spinners - Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer - for the first time in a home Test in 52 years. This is Harmer's first Test match since 2015.