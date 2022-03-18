SA vs BAN, 1st ODI: SA win the toss and elect to field first
Bangladesh have made no changes to their XI from the third ODI against Afghanistan last month.
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and decided to field first in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Centurion.
Bangladesh have made no changes to their XI from the third ODI against Afghanistan last month.
South Africa's in-form wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is missing out due to illness and Kyle Verreynne has replaced him. An official statement from Cricket South Africa (CSA) read, "Quinton De Kock is undergoing a graduated return to play program following a recent illness. His progress is being monitored by the medical team and a decision on his fitness to play will be made before the second Betway ODI."
South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne(wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman