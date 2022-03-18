SA vs BAN, 1st ODI: SA win the toss and elect to field first

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and decided to field first in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Centurion.

Bangladesh have made no changes to their XI from the third ODI against Afghanistan last month.

South Africa's in-form wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is missing out due to illness and Kyle Verreynne has replaced him. An official statement from Cricket South Africa (CSA) read, "Quinton De Kock is undergoing a graduated return to play program following a recent illness. His progress is being monitored by the medical team and a decision on his fitness to play will be made before the second Betway ODI."

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne(wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman