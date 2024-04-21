Ruud defeats Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open

Sports

AFP
21 April, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 10:51 pm

Related News

Ruud defeats Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open

The Norwegian earned revenge after his defeat by the Greek world number seven in the Monte Carlo Masters final last week to claim the biggest trophy of his career.

AFP
21 April, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 10:51 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

World number six Casper Ruud defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3 to win the Barcelona Open on Sunday.

The Norwegian earned revenge after his defeat by the Greek world number seven in the Monte Carlo Masters final last week to claim the biggest trophy of his career.

Ruud, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, had won 10 titles at 250 level with the 500-ranked clay-court event in Barcelona his 11th career triumph.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"For me it means a lot, this is my biggest title that I ever won in my career, it's something I've chased for a long time already," Ruud told Teledeporte.

"I've never won a 500 before or a 1000, I've been to a few finals but always came up a little bit short.

"I didn't start great during the match but luckily I was able to come back in and play really well in the end of the first and the second set."

The 25-year-old leads the tour with 29 wins this year but had lost in three finals before wrapping up his first title of 2024 when Tsitsipas, who lacked his usual spark, went long.

"The last six, seven months I've taken a few steps in the right direction in my game and I'm glad it's paying off," added Ruud.

Ruud conceded a break in the opening game, which Tsitsipas consolidated for 2-0, giving the chance of a repeat of his first-set collapse in the Monte Carlo final.

However Ruud stayed calm and broke back in the sixth game with a passing shot the Greek could not control.

The Norwegian brought up two set points at 6-5 up, clinching it with a break when Tsitsipas erred at the net.

Two-time Grand Slam runner-up Tsitsipas slapped a forehand into the net to concede the first break of the second set and Ruud then held to open up a 4-1 lead.

Tsitsipas saved two break points in the sixth game to give himself a chance of a comeback, but could not match Ruud's energy after two draining three-set matches in his run to the final.

Ruud's 91-minute victory ended a 10-match winning streak for Tsitsipas.

Others

Casper Ruud / Tennis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

7h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

12h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

14h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

1h | Videos
How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

3h | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

4h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

5h | Videos