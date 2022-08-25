Russell Domingo denies resignation reports

There has been a lot of talk in the cricketing fraternity in Bangladesh about Russell Domingo's role in the Bangladesh cricket team since he was relieved of T20I duties. Recently there have even been reports of the South African's resignation from the post of Bangladesh's head coach. However, Domingo dismissed the news, denying his resignation. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also denied such reports. Domingo confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) that he did not step down. He said, "Nothing of this sort happened. I did not resign, nor did I submit my resignation letter. [I am] spending time with my family. That's all for now."

A few days ago, Domingo was relieved of T20I duties. BCB president Nazmul Hassan implied  that Domingo would only work with Test and ODI teams. Although not the head coach, former India international Sridharan Sriram, who has been appointed as a technical consultant, will manage the T20I team until the next T20 World Cup.

At that time, Nazmul said, "Russell Domingo is not part of the T20I team. He will work with ODI and Test teams. We are thinking of separating the T20I set-up. There is no head coach in this format. But we have appointed a technical consultant. He will devise the game plan. Now if he does so, what will the head coach do? In two-three weeks he (Domingo) will give us the whole plan of what he would do."

Domingo, on the same day, said that he happily accepted the decision of the BCB. In the same press conference, the Protea coach said, "I like the idea. I think it will make me more focused on Test and  50-over cricket."

Doming arrived in Bangladesh to supervise the preparatory phase of the Asia Cup. However, he returned to the country after being removed from T20I duties. In the meantime, some media reported that Domingo had resigned which quickly spread on social media. But after a few hours, the head coach of Bangladesh himself dismissed this news.

In this regard, Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB's cricket management department, said, "Russell Domingo has not sent any letter or resignation letter to BCB. He didn't say anything like that verbally either. He is still the head coach. We are in touch with him."

