Rubel, Shamim miss Zimbabwe flight due to visa issues

The players who are part of the white-ball squads for the Zimbabwe tour have already left for Zimbabwe. The members of the ODI squad left on July 8 and the ones part of the T20 squad left the next day.

But fast bowler Rubel Hossain and uncapped all-rounder Shamim Hossain couldn't travel with the team due to visa issues. The BCB has informed that the problem will be solved very soon.

The members of the ODI squad- Mohammad Saifuddin, Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Mithun boarded an early morning Qatar Airways flight on July 8. All of them tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Zimbabwe.

Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Aminul Islam Biplob left for Zimbabwe the next day and the Qatar Airways flight is yet to land in Zimbabwe.