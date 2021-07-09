Rubel, Shamim miss Zimbabwe flight due to visa issues

Sports

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 09:52 pm

Related News

Rubel, Shamim miss Zimbabwe flight due to visa issues

The BCB has informed that the problem will be solved very soon.

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 09:52 pm
Rubel, Shamim miss Zimbabwe flight due to visa issues

The players who are part of the white-ball squads for the Zimbabwe tour have already left for Zimbabwe. The members of the ODI squad left on July 8 and the ones part of the T20 squad left the next day.

But fast bowler Rubel Hossain and uncapped all-rounder Shamim Hossain couldn't travel with the team due to visa issues. The BCB has informed that the problem will be solved very soon.

The members of the ODI squad- Mohammad Saifuddin, Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Mithun boarded an early morning Qatar Airways flight on July 8. All of them tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Zimbabwe. 

Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Aminul Islam Biplob left for Zimbabwe the next day and the Qatar Airways flight is yet to land in Zimbabwe.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Rubel Hossain / Shamim Hossain / Bangladesh Tour of Zimbabwe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

1d | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

1d | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

3
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

4
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

5
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

6
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’