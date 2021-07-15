Rubel out of first ODI, Mustafiz still a doubt

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 06:38 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh will have to play without the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim in the ODI and T20 series against Zimbabwe.  Mushfiq's parents tested positive for Covid-19 and he decided to fly back home on Wednesday. Skipper Tamim Iqbal is not completely fit. Another bad news for Bangladesh is Mustafizur Rahman may miss the first ODI due to injury

Rubel Hossain will also miss the first ODI. The right-handed pacer couldn't arrive in Zimbabwe on time due to a visa issue. Shamim Hossain, who was called up for the first time in the T20 squad, also got stuck with him. On Thursday morning they travelled to Zimbabwe.

Rubel, Shamim will arrive in Zimbabwe after a long journey of 22 hours on July 16. The first ODI is also on July 16.

Therefore, there is no chance for Rubel to play in the first ODI. And these two cricketers will have to give the Covid-19 test when they reach Zimbabwe. So, it depends on the test result whether they will be quarantined or not. 

Mustafiz injured his right ankle while bowling in the warm-up match in Harare. He couldn't finish his spell during the warm-up match. He immediately left the field.

It may take 3-4 days for Mustafiz to recover. If everything goes well only then this left-arm pacer will be allowed to play in the second ODI. 

BCB head physician, Debashish Chowdhury said Mustafiz's right ankle was swollen. Debashis said Mustafiz should not be risked with this injury at this moment.

Though, ODI captain Tamim Iqbal said Mustafiz has a 50-50 chance of playing. In the virtual press conference on Thursday, Tamim said, "Mustafiz is being watched by the physio. His participation is 50-50 for tomorrow's match."

Bangladesh will be eying full 30 points from the series after their first away Test win in four years. The match will begin at 1:30 BST. The next two ODIs will be played in Harare on July 18 and 20.
 

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Mustafizur Rahman / Rubel Hossain

