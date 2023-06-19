Root thrills Edgbaston crowd with audacious reverse-scoops

One of England's most orthodox batters, Joe Root flaunted his stroke-making ability by hitting one of the most unorthodox shots in Test cricket - the reverse scoop - as early as the second over of the first Test at Edgbaston. Root made his intentions obvious from the start, attacking Australian pacers Pat Cummins and Scott Boland as early as the first hour.

England was under pressure after losing openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in cloudy conditions on Day 3 before play was halted by rain. England started the day at 28 for 2, with a 35-run lead.

Joe Root, however, found success playing the reverse scoop in the very next over. Pat Cummins brought the wicketkeeper up to the batter, but that did not stop Root from going for the audacious shots. He hit Boland to a six straight over the slip cordon and found success with the same shot in the very next delivery, which went for a boundary.

It all began when Root walked down the pitch and went across the stumps to flick a delivery to the leg-side boundary, which promoted Cummins to make the fielding change.

Root remained aggressive, playing magnificent cut smashes to short-pitched deliveries as England stormed over 70 in no time, completing a 50-run partnership with Ollie Pope.

Australia responded by dismissing Ollie Pope with an inswinging Yorker for 14 just as the young hitter was hoping to get into rhythm with a couple of boundaries.

Harry Brook, who struggled in the first innings, joined Joe Root for the fourth wicket.

Root eventually departed for 46 as he Bazballed himself in the foot! England's talisman became Nathan Lyon's first prey of the day.

Earlier on Sunday, Australia were bowled out for 386 as England took a slender seven-run lead. Ollie Robinson came up with a fiery spell, which included a verbal send-off to Usman Khawaja, as Australia lost their last 4 wickets for just 14 runs.

England, earlier in their first innings with the bat, hit 393 for 8, riding on Joe Root's 121 as the hosts declared after batting just 78 overs.