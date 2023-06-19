Root thrills Edgbaston crowd with audacious reverse-scoops

Sports

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 05:23 pm

Related News

Root thrills Edgbaston crowd with audacious reverse-scoops

Root made his intentions obvious from the start, attacking Australian pacers Pat Cummins and Scott Boland as early as the first hour.

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 05:23 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

One of England's most orthodox batters, Joe Root flaunted his stroke-making ability by hitting one of the most unorthodox shots in Test cricket - the reverse scoop - as early as the second over of the first Test at Edgbaston. Root made his intentions obvious from the start, attacking Australian pacers Pat Cummins and Scott Boland as early as the first hour.

England was under pressure after losing openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in cloudy conditions on Day 3 before play was halted by rain. England started the day at 28 for 2, with a 35-run lead. 

Joe Root, however, found success playing the reverse scoop in the very next over. Pat Cummins brought the wicketkeeper up to the batter, but that did not stop Root from going for the audacious shots. He hit Boland to a six straight over the slip cordon and found success with the same shot in the very next delivery, which went for a boundary.

It all began when Root walked down the pitch and went across the stumps to flick a delivery to the leg-side boundary, which promoted Cummins to make the fielding change.

Root remained aggressive, playing magnificent cut smashes to short-pitched deliveries as England stormed over 70 in no time, completing a 50-run partnership with Ollie Pope.

Australia responded by dismissing Ollie Pope with an inswinging Yorker for 14 just as the young hitter was hoping to get into rhythm with a couple of boundaries.

Harry Brook, who struggled in the first innings, joined Joe Root for the fourth wicket.

Root eventually departed for 46 as he Bazballed himself in the foot! England's talisman became Nathan Lyon's first prey of the day. 

Earlier on Sunday, Australia were bowled out for 386 as England took a slender seven-run lead. Ollie Robinson came up with a fiery spell, which included a verbal send-off to Usman Khawaja, as Australia lost their last 4 wickets for just 14 runs.

England, earlier in their first innings with the bat, hit 393 for 8, riding on Joe Root's 121 as the hosts declared after batting just 78 overs.

Cricket

joe root / ashes / England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

8h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

35m | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

6h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

20h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline