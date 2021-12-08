'Root made wrong call by batting first': Nasser Hussain

Sports

Reuters
08 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 09:09 pm

Related News

'Root made wrong call by batting first': Nasser Hussain

Pat Cummins made a dream start to his Australia captaincy with a five-wicket haul as England were skittled by tea before rain brought the opening day of the test to an early close.

Reuters
08 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 09:09 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England captain Joe Root made the wrong decision by opting to bat first against Australia on a green pitch in the opening Ashes test at the Gabba after the tourists were dismissed for 147 on Wednesday, former skipper Nasser Hussain said.

Pat Cummins made a dream start to his Australia captaincy with a five-wicket haul as England were skittled by tea before rain brought the opening day of the test to an early close.

Hussain said it was a harder toss for Root than his own "diabolical decision" in 2002 when he put Steve Waugh's Australia in to bat and the home side reached 364-2 on day one before comfortably winning the match.

"It was a green pitch here and it had been raining but while everyone focuses on what the pitch is doing on the first morning, as a captain you have to think what the pitch look like on days three, four and five," Hussain wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"The humidity, the cracks in the pitch, the fact it tends to get a bit quicker - you have to think ahead.

"Obviously 147 all out tells you it was the wrong decision with the way it (the ball) seamed around and bounced and sometimes you can confuse it all. I know, I did it."

Hussain, however, said that Australia have a "fragile" batting line-up and that England could bank on their bowlers to get back into the contest.

"They (Australia) have two world-class players in Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith but David Warner is under a little bit of pressure and they have a few players coming back into test cricket," Hussain added.

"The pitch will still do a bit and (Ollie) Robinson and (Chris) Woakes in these conditions will be a handful... England have a decent bowling attack and Australia have vulnerabilities with the bat."

Cricket

joe root / Nasser Hussain / Australia vs England / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

10h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

12h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

13h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

3h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

6h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

6h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study