Rony runs rampant, sets up convincing win for Rangpur over Comilla

Rony notched up his fifty off just 19 balls which was the fastest half-century by a Bangladeshi batter in the tournament history. The right-hander got out after scoring an impactful 67 off 31. 

Photo: Rangpur Riders
Rony Talukdar's quick-fire fifty at the top of the order set up a convincing 34-run win for Rangpur Riders over a strong Comilla Victorians in the second game of the opening day of the ninth edition of the BPL. 

Rony notched up his fifty off just 19 balls which was the fastest half-century by a Bangladeshi batter in the tournament history. The right-hander got out after scoring an impactful 67 off 31. 

Although Rangpur could not bat with the same intent for the rest of the innings, they managed 176 for five. Shoaib Malik scored 33 off 26 and skipper Nurul Hasan played a cameo of 11-ball-19.

Comilla captain Imrul Kayes (35 off 23) tried to take down the Rangpur bowlers but lacked support from others, most notably from Mosaddek Hossain (15 off 25) at number five.

Sikandar Raza (2/23) got rid of the dangerous Dawid Malan and Shykat Ali. Every bowler from Rangpur got at least one wicket. Hasan Mahmud got three wickets too.

