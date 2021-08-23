Ronaldo's offside goal celebration gets him a yellow

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the added time to make it 3-2 for Juventus. But after VAR the goal was disallowed. But his celebration by removing his shirt cost him a yellow card.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner came off the bench for Juventus in the season-opening match against Udinese. In the fifth minute of injury time, he headed a superb cross from Federico Chiesa. The ball hit the back of the net.

Got to love the drama of the opening day of the Serie A season!!!



C.Ronaldo offside by the barest of margins #UdineseJuve pic.twitter.com/D7ZkYnfEwl— Scot Munroe (@scot_munroe) August 22, 2021

No way did Ronaldo took off his shirt just for his goal to be offside pic.twitter.com/L22lOmyWSa— Stan (@FutbolStan10i) August 22, 2021

After scoring the superstar choose to celebrate it hard. Immediately he put off his jersey.

But a VAR check deemed Ronaldo to have been slightly offside and so the goal was chalked off and the game finished 2-2.

In the end, Ronaldo's celebration did not count for anything but the yellow card still stood.