Ronaldo's offside goal celebration gets him a yellow

But a VAR check deemed Ronaldo to have been slightly offside and so the goal was chalked off and the game finished 2-2.

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the added time to make it 3-2 for Juventus. But after VAR the goal was disallowed. But his celebration by removing his shirt cost him a yellow card. 

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner came off the bench for Juventus in the season-opening match against Udinese. In the fifth minute of injury time, he headed a superb cross from Federico Chiesa. The ball hit the back of the net.

After scoring the superstar choose to celebrate it hard. Immediately he put off his jersey.

But a VAR check deemed Ronaldo to have been slightly offside and so the goal was chalked off and the game finished 2-2.

In the end, Ronaldo's celebration did not count for anything but the yellow card still stood.

