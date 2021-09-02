Ronaldo walks out of post-match interview after historic Portugal performance

The forward flashed a thumbs-up as he shuffled away from the TV camera after answering a few questions.

Photo: Reuters.
Cristiano Ronaldo walked off-camera during a post-match interview following his record-breaking international goal for Portugal on Wednesday.

His second-half equalizer against the Republic of Ireland made him the all-time leading men's scorer at 110 career goals, and he brought his tally to 111 in stoppage time to give Portugal a 2-1 win in World Cup qualifying.

Ronaldo was not interested in spending much time with the media afterward, choosing instead to celebrate away from his interview.

What happened?

Ronaldo's interview session started normally, with the forward answering questions about his record-setting effort.

"I'm very happy, not only because I beat the record but also for the special moments that we had, two goals at the end of the game," Ronaldo said on Sky Sports.

"[Missing an early penalty] was just part of the game, part of the business. Sometimes you score, sometimes you [make a] mistake. But I still believed until the end of the game."

He didn't have patience for another question to be asked, shuffling off-camera as the reporter attempted to continue the interview.

Whose record did Ronaldo break?

Ronaldo surpassed Ali Daei, the prolific Iranian international who found the back of the net 109 times for his country across the 1990s and 2000s.

Daei had two years of 20 or more goals for Iran (1996 and 2000) as he reached the top of the men's goalscoring chart.

Source: Goal.com

