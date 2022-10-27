Ronaldo vows to return with 'same commitment and dedication' after Man Utd omission

Sports

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 12:24 pm

Related News

Ronaldo vows to return with 'same commitment and dedication' after Man Utd omission

"Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always!," the forward posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 12:24 pm
Ronaldo vows to return with &#039;same commitment and dedication&#039; after Man Utd omission

Cristiano Ronaldo vowed to return to Manchester United with the "same commitment and dedication as always" as the forward looks to play his way back into favour at Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was dropped for Sunday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute and leaving the bench early in last Wednesday's win over Tottenham.

United manager Erik ten Hag insisted the decision was to stick to principles and build a positive environment at the club, with the Portugal international only allowed to return to first-team training on Tuesday.

Ronaldo is expected to feature in Thursday's Europa League clash at home to Sheriff and made a promise to the fans as he looks to work his way back into Ten Hag's reckoning.

"Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always!," the forward posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

United will seal a place in Europa League knockout stages against Sheriff if they win, draw or avoid defeat by more than one goal.

The Red Devils will be without the injured Raphael Varane, though, while Ten Hag will make late decisions on the fitness of Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

5h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

15h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

15h | Videos
Russia sending more troops to Kherson

Russia sending more troops to Kherson

15h | Videos
Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question