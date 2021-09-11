Ronaldo scores on Man United return

Sports

Reuters
11 September, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2021, 09:08 pm

Related News

Ronaldo scores on Man United return

Ronaldo pounced after Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman spilled out a low drive from Mason Greenwood and the Portugal international slotted in from close range.

Reuters
11 September, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2021, 09:08 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his second debut for Manchester United, finding the target on the stroke of halftime in the Premier League match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ronaldo pounced after Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman spilled out a low drive from Mason Greenwood and the Portugal international slotted in from close range.

The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them from Juventus last month on a two-year contract.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals for the English club before moving to Real Madrid where he won four Champions League titles.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

2h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues