Ronaldo pushing for Man City move as Juventus exit looms

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo could be back in the Premier League, with reports that the Juventus striker is pushing for a move to Manchester City.

L'Equipe reported that the 36-year-old is keen to see a deal over the line this summer and envisions the blue half of Manchester as the next step in his career.

The Portugal star recently requested to not be named in the starting XI for his side's most recent Serie A clash against Udinese, intensifying speculation over whether he would remain in Turin for the season.

And with Manchester City actively pursuing a frontman, Pep Guardiola might now have a decision to make over whether to proceed with a move for Harry Kane with the potential of acquiring the former Manchester United talisman now a possibility.

Ronaldo has just one year remaining on his contract, meaning the Old Lady might have no choice but to move on from their No. 7 if they are to recoup some of the £99.2 million transfer fees they paid Real Madrid in 2018.

City are willing to pay Ronaldo's salary but would require a player-swap deal to land the 36-year-old, as they are unwilling to pay a major transfer fee.