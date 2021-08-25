Ronaldo pushing for Man City move as Juventus exit looms

Sports

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 11:39 am

Related News

Ronaldo pushing for Man City move as Juventus exit looms

The Portugal star recently requested to not be named in the starting XI for his side's most recent Serie A clash against Udinese, intensifying speculation over whether he would remain in Turin for the season.

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 11:39 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo could be back in the Premier League, with reports that the Juventus striker is pushing for a move to Manchester City.

L'Equipe reported that the 36-year-old is keen to see a deal over the line this summer and envisions the blue half of Manchester as the next step in his career.

The Portugal star recently requested to not be named in the starting XI for his side's most recent Serie A clash against Udinese, intensifying speculation over whether he would remain in Turin for the season.

And with Manchester City actively pursuing a frontman, Pep Guardiola might now have a decision to make over whether to proceed with a move for Harry Kane with the potential of acquiring the former Manchester United talisman now a possibility.

Ronaldo has just one year remaining on his contract, meaning the Old Lady might have no choice but to move on from their No. 7 if they are to recoup some of the £99.2 million transfer fees they paid Real Madrid in 2018.

City are willing to pay Ronaldo's salary but would require a player-swap deal to land the 36-year-old, as they are unwilling to pay a major transfer fee.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / TBS Transfer roundup / Juventus FC / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

18h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

18h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

1d | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding