Ronaldo 'not happy' with what Man Utd are achieving

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he is "not happy" with what Manchester United are achieving while calling for "higher spirit and a stronger mentality" in the dressing room.

Ronaldo completed arguably the biggest transfer of 2021 when he rejoined United from Juventus for £20 million ($27m) in August.

The 36-year-old has since proven that he has lost none of his sharpness and eliteness in front of goal by finding the net 14 times in 21 appearances (highest by a United player this season), but the Red Devils have not been nearly as consistent as a collective, which he admits has been a source of major frustration.

The Portuguese has taken to social media to reflect on a turbulent year that saw him return to Old Trafford from Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is demanding far more from his United team-mates in the second half of the season, though, as he wrote on Instagram: "2021 is coming to an end and it was far from being an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored across all competitions.

"At Juventus, I was proud to win the Italian Cup and the Italian Supercup, and become the Serie A Top Scorer. For Portugal, becoming the Euro Top Scorer was also a high point this year. And of course, my return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments in my career.

"But I'm not happy with what we are achieving in Man United. None of us are happy, I'm sure of that. We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now.

"Let's make this New Year's Eve a turning point of the season! Let's embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mentality. Let's take us above and beyond, let's reach for the stars and put this club right where it belongs! Join us, we're counting on all of you!

"Happy New Year and see you soon!"

Ralf Rangnick has now taken the managerial reins on an interim basis, and has overseen three wins and two draws from his first five games at the helm, with Wolves up next on Monday.

An early exit in the Carabao Cup saw another chance for silverware fall by the wayside, but supporters will hope that Ronaldo and Co. can go all the way in either the Champions League or FA Cup as Rangnick continues to try and mould the squad in his own image.