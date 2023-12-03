Ronaldinho says Mbappe could win Ballon d'Or with PSG

AFP
03 December, 2023
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 08:26 pm

Ronaldinho says Mbappe could win Ballon d'Or with PSG

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Star French striker Kylian Mbappe can win the Ballon d'Or in "any team", Ronaldinho told AFP Sunday, but the Brazilian would like him to win it with Paris Saint-Germain, "a big club".

"A great player like him can have the opportunity to win the Ballon d'Or in any team, but as I love PSG, I would like him to do it with PSG," the 2002 World Champion said.

"I hope he will win it. He is a good friend and a very great player. I like his style of play," he said during an interview with AFP in Thailand.

The prestigious award still eludes the French captain, who finished this year in third place -- his best ranking to date.

"Winning the big competitions will help him a lot," said Ronaldinho, who wore No.10 for PSG from 2001 to 2003.

"PSG is a great club," the Brazilian said during a visit to Bangkok as an ambassador for Teqball, a novelty sport combining football and table tennis.

Next year promises to be both busy and potentially uncertain for Mbappe.

The 24-year-old could see a possible run to the finals of the Champions League, as well as the Euro 2024 with PSG.

"As every year, it is very difficult (to win the Champions League). But PSG has a great coach, very great players, and therefore, everything is possible," the former Barcelona and Milan player said.

But Paris coach Luis Enrique -- under whom Ronaldinho played for a season at Barca in 2003 and 2004 -- is a "very good coach."

"As a player, he was very strong. I saw what he accomplished. I hope things go very well for him," he said.

Mbappe also has to negotiate an uncertain contract, which could see his departure from Paris in June.

Real Madrid, which has been courting him for several years, appears best placed to attract him.

Kylian Mbappe / Ronaldinho

