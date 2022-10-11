Roger Binny to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

Sports

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 05:59 pm

Roger Binny to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

India's 1983 World Cup winning hero Roger Binny is set to become the new BCCI President as incumbent Sourav Ganguly, who held the position for three years, will make way for him at the Board's AGM on October 18.

After hectic parleys and back-channel discussions in the past one week, it was decided that the 67-year-old Bangalore man would be the 36th Board president.

Jay Shah will continue as BCCI Secretary for his second consecutive term. Shah will also replace Ganguly as India's representative at the all powerful ICC Board.

The only Congressman in the BCCI cabinet is Rajeev Shukla, who will continue as vice president. Sports minister Anurag Thakur's younger brother Arun Singh Dhumal will now become IPL chairman. He will replace Brijesh Patel.

Influential Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar will be the new treasurer which means that he won't become Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president. He was supposed to take up the role with support from Sharad Pawar faction.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's close aide Devajit Saikia will replace Jayesh George as the new joint secretary.

Whether BCCI will contest for the ICC chairmanship hasn't been decided as yet.

"An influential minister in the central government played a key role in deciding the positions in the Board set up," a BCCI source told PTI.

Binny will officially take charge of BCCI on October 18 at the AGM in Mumbai. There won't be any election to any post as all candidates will be chosen unopposed.

The medium pacer was one of the architects of India's historic World Cup triumph in 1983. In eight games, he took 18 wickets, the highest in that edition of prestigious tournament.

 

