Rodrygo double helps Real Madrid to first Copa Del Rey title since 2014

Sports

Reuters
07 May, 2023, 04:20 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 04:22 am

Related News

Rodrygo double helps Real Madrid to first Copa Del Rey title since 2014

Rodrygo scored the opener early with a close-range strike after brilliant individual play by Vinicius but Lucas Torro equalised 13 minutes after the break with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Reuters
07 May, 2023, 04:20 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 04:22 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Rodrygo struck twice as Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 on Saturday to win their 20th Copa del Rey title and first since 2014.

Rodrygo scored the opener early with a close-range strike after brilliant individual play by Vinicius but Lucas Torro equalised 13 minutes after the break with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Rodrygo, however, scored the winner in the 70th minute, tapping in a loose ball inside the box after a Toni Kroos shot was deflected off a defender.

Football

real madrid / Osasuna / Copa Del Rey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

20h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

10h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

12h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

15h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

18h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work