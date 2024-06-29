Rishad Hossain named in Cricket Australia's T20 World Cup XI

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has been included in Cricket Australia's T20 World Cup XI following his impressive performance in the tournament.

Cricket Australia (CA) has released their combined XI for this year's T20 World Cup, naming Rashid Khan as the captain.

Rishad took 14 wickets in the tournament, making him the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma and Travis Head, who recently became the world's No.1 T20I batter, have been selected for the opening roles. West Indies' Nicholas Pooran has been appointed as the team's wicketkeeper.

Aaron Jones, one of the standout players for the USA in the World Cup, comes in at No.4. Jones scored 162 runs in 6 matches, with his 94 in the opener being the second-highest score in the tournament.

Marcus Stoinis and Hardik Pandya are the two main all-rounders, placed at No5 and No6 respectively.

Rishad has been named as the second spinner, following captain Rashid.

The pace lineup is led by Fazalhaq Farooqi, who picked up 17 wickets during the tournament, along with India's Jasprit Bumrah and Anrich Nortje rounding off the team.

CA's T20 WC XI: Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Nicholas Pooran, Aaron Jones, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (C), Rishad Hossain, Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah and Fazalhaq Farooqi.