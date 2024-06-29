Rishad Hossain named in Cricket Australia's T20 World Cup XI

Sports

TBS Report
29 June, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 04:27 pm

Related News

Rishad Hossain named in Cricket Australia's T20 World Cup XI

Rishad took 14 wickets in the tournament, making him the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh. 

TBS Report
29 June, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 04:27 pm
Rishad Hossain named in Cricket Australia&#039;s T20 World Cup XI

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has been included in Cricket Australia's T20 World Cup XI following his impressive performance in the tournament.

Cricket Australia (CA) has released their combined XI for this year's T20 World Cup, naming Rashid Khan as the captain.

Rishad took 14 wickets in the tournament, making him the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rohit Sharma and Travis Head, who recently became the world's No.1 T20I batter, have been selected for the opening roles. West Indies' Nicholas Pooran has been appointed as the team's wicketkeeper.

Aaron Jones, one of the standout players for the USA in the World Cup, comes in at No.4. Jones scored 162 runs in 6 matches, with his 94 in the opener being the second-highest score in the tournament.

Marcus Stoinis and Hardik Pandya are the two main all-rounders, placed at No5 and No6 respectively.

Rishad has been named as the second spinner, following captain Rashid.

The pace lineup is led by Fazalhaq Farooqi, who picked up 17 wickets during the tournament, along with India's Jasprit Bumrah and Anrich Nortje rounding off the team.

CA's T20 WC XI: Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Nicholas Pooran, Aaron Jones, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (C), Rishad Hossain, Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

T20 world cup 2024 / Rishad Hossain / Cricket Australia / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

3h | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Smart investors started grabbing opportunities

Smart investors started grabbing opportunities

16m | Videos
What the DNCC Executive Magistrate said about the demolition of Sadeeq Agro.

What the DNCC Executive Magistrate said about the demolition of Sadeeq Agro.

1h | Videos
Joe Biden and Donald Trump lied in the debate

Joe Biden and Donald Trump lied in the debate

1h | Videos
India vs South Africa: who will win the title?

India vs South Africa: who will win the title?

2h | Videos