A remarkable reception awaits the SAFF Champions

SAFF Champions Bangladesh women's football team, is waiting to return home from Nepal. Sabina Khatun's team will reach Dhaka at 1:50 pm on Wednesday. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has prepared to welcome the victorious girls of Bengal. The team will be taken in a bus procession from the airport to BFF Bhaban for a colorful reception. There are some other arrangements.

BFF held a press conference on Tuesday to announce plans to welcome the girls who beat Nepal 3-1 to win the SAFF title. BFF general secretary Abu Naeem Sohag explained the whole plan. BFF President Kazi Salauddin was also present at the press conference.

The Ministry of Sports and BFF are jointly organizing the reception of the girls. Abu Naeem Sohag said, 'Tomorrow the reception of the girls will be a joint initiative of the Bangladesh Football Federation and the Ministry of Sports. Tomorrow our team is landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:50 PM.

The State Minister for Sports will be there, and the BFF president will be in the building. Apart from this, the secretary will be at the airport, and our senior officers will also be at BFF. Of course you will too. We will welcome our daughters there.' Sohag added.

The general secretary of BAFUF said about the reception at the airport, "Civil aviation and airport officials were present at the inter-ministerial meeting." Our girls will go out with VIP. There we will welcome them with flowers, sweet faces. There will be a small press briefing.' Open-top buses will have music system:

Abu Naeem Sohag said, "What our minister has said is that the girls will go to BFF Bhaban in an open-top bus." Branding of the bus is already underway. We will have a sound system inside the bus, football related topics will dominate it. In this way they will come to the building in BFF.'

Airport to BFF: BFF initially fixed a route to take the champion team from the airport to the building. It has been fixed in discussion with the Traffic Department of Bangladesh Police. Describing the route, the general secretary of BFF said, 'I am telling you the route that will be used when coming. We will also talk to the traffic department and finalize it. "From the airport, I will cross Kakali Banani, pass through Jahangir Gate, pass in front of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's office and go to Bijoy Sharani on the left hand side.

We will then fly over Tejgaon again and come to Kakrail through Honeycomb. From Kakrail to Fakirapul-Arambagh and then Motijheel Shapla Chatwar will reach BFF.' said Sohag. While the press conference was held at the airport, another press conference will be organized at BFF Bhavan. BFF President Kazi Salahuddin will receive the team . Abu Naeem Sohag said, "The President will welcome the girls with bouquets of flowers in BFF premises. Then there will be refreshments, photo session. And they will speak in front of you in another round. This is the plan for tomorrow. Later, maybe we will welcome them in a bigger event.'