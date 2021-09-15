Rejuvenated Taskin depending on bowlers' execution to do well in T20 WC

Taskin Ahmed was in top form going into the 2016 T20 World Cup. The fast bowler bowled well in the qualifiers but Bangladesh had to withdraw him from the squad as he and Arafat Sunny were reported for suspected bowling action. Taskin could take no further part in the tournament.

His form with the ball dipped after remodelling his action. After battling injury problems and off-form, Taskin made a comeback to international cricket earlier this year and has been a revelation since then.

Taskin is very delighted to be called up to Bangladesh's 15-man squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. "I am very happy and excited. I couldn't play much in the last two series at home because of (spin-friendly) conditions. But I've been working with the management and Otis Gibson (bowling coach) accordingly. We'll get some time in Oman to prepare ourselves ahead of the tournament too," he said.

Taskin said that the conditions will be challenging for the pacers but execution of plans will be the key. He stated, "We'll have 10 days for preparation there and three practice matches as well. We have to bowl according to the plans regardless of conditions. Bowling yorkers will be important when the cutters won't work. Since it's an ICC event, we have to keep in mind that the wickets will be flat. It will be difficult for us bowlers but I think it all depends on the execution."

Taskin has never played in the UAE and Oman and the fast bowler wants to make the tour memorable by winning Bangladesh a few matches.

Since Taskin's debut, Bangladesh have played three World Cups and he was part of the squad only once. In 2019, he was a strong contender but was ruled out due to injury. But the 26-year-old wants to leave the painful memories of the past behind and contribute as much as he can to the team's success in the future.