Real Madrid quartet test positive for Covid-19

Sports

Reuters
29 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:11 pm

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr have tested positive for Covid-19, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

LaLiga has been on a short winter break since Real's last match on December 22 and the pacesetters are back in action on January 2 when they travel to Getafe in LaLiga.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have 46 points from 19 games - eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla who have a match in hand.

Several Real players tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month including Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Andriy Lunin, Isco and David Alaba. 

Rivals Barcelona are also dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad with Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi set to miss Sunday's trip to Real Mallorca.

Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returned positive Covid tests this week.

Sevilla have three positives in their squad but said they were asymptomatic and isolating at home. Two players had already tested positive during the Christmas holidays, the club added.

Football

real madrid / LaLiga

