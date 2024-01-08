Real Madrid or Premier League? Mbappe transfer saga takes new turn

The Frenchman is currently in the final six months of his contract with PSG, and is free to negotiate terms with clubs outside of Ligue 1, and no extension clause has been activated yet. Other than Real Madrid, even Liverpool are eyeing Mbappe's signature and he is also a Jurgen Klopp favourite.

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga has taken a new turn and if it materialises, it could really stun football fans. The Frenchman has reportedly agreed terms on a deal with Real Madrid for the summer transfer window.

According to French media outlet Foot Mercato, Mbappe has already agreed to move to Spain, when his contract expires in the summer. Meanwhile, according to The Times, the World Cup winner is also seeking a move to the Premier League, after being left unhappy by Real Madrid's attempts to sign him on a pre-contract agreement.

Also after leading PSG to the Trophee des Champions triumph, Mbappe revealed that he hasn't decided on his future and has an agreement with PSG. This reportedly angered Real Madrid, who set a deadline of mid-January.

The Frenchman is currently in the final six months of his contract with PSG and is free to negotiate terms with clubs outside of Ligue 1, and no extension clause has been activated yet. Other than Real Madrid, even Liverpool are eyeing Mbappe's signature and he is also a Jurgen Klopp favourite.

According to Le Parisien, the contract he signed in 2022 secured Mbappe a salary of 72 million euros per year, a signing bonus of 150 million euros and a loyalty bonus which rose from 70 million euros in year one to 90 million in year three.

"With the agreement, I reached with the president this summer, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the club's peace of mind for the challenges to come - that's the most important thing," Mbappe said on Wednesday after PSG's victory in the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, an AFP report revealed that Mbappe has turned his back on a lot of money in a bid to leave PSG. He waived bonuses of 60-70 million euros, covering the club financially for his departure.

