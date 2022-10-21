Raza, Ervine star as Zimbabwe make it into the main stage of T20 WC for the first time

Zimbabwe became the fourth and final team to book a spot in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup as they beat Scotland by five wickets. Scotland, who made the main round last year, failed to qualify this time around.

Zimbabwe will join India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and Netherlands in Group 2 of the Super 12s. This is the first time they will be playing the main stage of the tournament.

Tendai Chatara (2/14) and Richard Ngarava (2/28) bowled terrifically well to restrict Scotland to 132 for six in their 20 overs. George Munsey (54 off 51) got a fifty and Calum McLeod (25 off 26) got a start but Scotland lacked a quick-fire innings. Only three batters played more than 10 balls and among them, Munsey had the highest strike-rate (105.9).

In reply, regular captain Craig Ervine, back in the XI, anchored the innings with a patient fifty. After an economical spell (1/20), Sikandar Raza starred with the bat again. Zimbabwe were under a bit of pressure, losing three wickets in the 8th over.

Raza then changed the game with a brisk 23-ball-40 and Zimbabwe needed only 27 off the last five to win when he got out.

Ervine (58 off 54) fell a couple of overs later but that didn't hurt Zimbabwe's chances of winning. Milton Shumba and Ryan Burl ensured they didn't lose wickets further before completing the chase with nine balls in hand.