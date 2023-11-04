Ravindra first batter to hit three hundreds in debut World Cup

Rachin Ravindra hit his third century of the World Cup while captain Kane Williamson fell agonisingly short of three figures as New Zealand piled up the runs in their crucial World Cup clash against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Ravindra reached three figures off 88 balls with 14 fours and a six.

The 23-year-old left-hander had already made an unbeaten 123 in a convincing nine-wicket win against defending champions England and 116 in the five-run defeat to Australia.

Williamson, back in the team after breaking his thumb earlier in the tournament, fell for 95 after sharing a 180-run second wicket partnership with Ravindra.

The skipper hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 79-ball innings but was out caught by Fakhar Zaman off Iftikhar Ahmed with the total on 248 in the 35th over.

Victory for the Kiwis will see Pakistan eliminated from the semi-final race. England, Sri Lanka, Netherlands will also see their slim hopes of making the last four end.