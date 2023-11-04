Ravindra first batter to hit three hundreds in debut World Cup

Sports

AFP
04 November, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 02:26 pm

Related News

Ravindra first batter to hit three hundreds in debut World Cup

Rachin Ravindra got his third century in the World Cup against Pakistan as he directed Mohammad Wasim Jr to fine leg with ease. With this, he became the first batter to score three tons in debut World Cup.

AFP
04 November, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 02:26 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Rachin Ravindra hit his third century of the World Cup while captain Kane Williamson fell agonisingly short of three figures as New Zealand piled up the runs in their crucial World Cup clash against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Ravindra reached three figures off 88 balls with 14 fours and a six.

The 23-year-old left-hander had already made an unbeaten 123 in a convincing nine-wicket win against defending champions England and 116 in the five-run defeat to Australia.

Williamson, back in the team after breaking his thumb earlier in the tournament, fell for 95 after sharing a 180-run second wicket partnership with Ravindra.

The skipper hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 79-ball innings but was out caught by Fakhar Zaman off Iftikhar Ahmed with the total on 248 in the 35th over.

Victory for the Kiwis will see Pakistan eliminated from the semi-final race. England, Sri Lanka, Netherlands will also see their slim hopes of making the last four end.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Rachin Ravindra / New Zealand Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023 / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

6h | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

1d | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Institutions' rush for short-term treasury instruments

Institutions' rush for short-term treasury instruments

1h | TBS Markets
What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

1d | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

1d | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

1d | TBS Stories