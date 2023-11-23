Rashid pulls out of BBL due to injury

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 November, 2023, 11:15 am
Rashid pulls out of BBL due to injury

Photo: Cricket Australia
Photo: Cricket Australia

A back injury forced Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan to withdraw from the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL) starting 7 December due to a back injury. Rashid was a part of the Adelaide Strikers squad. They have not announced any immediate replacement for the star all-rounder but are likely to do so in the near future. 

Rashid, who featured in all nine matches of Afghanistan's historic World Cup campaign where they won four matches including victories against Pakistan and England, is likely to go under the knife.

The Strikers General Manager, Cricket Tim Nielsen said it is a big loss for the Adelaide Strikers side. "Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer," Nielsen said.

"Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game.

Rashid has been a part of the Strikers' squad since 2017.

"Our list management and coaching staff will now look at our options for replacing Rashid for the upcoming season and a replacement player will be announced in due course."

The Adelaide Strikers will maintain retention rights for Rashid for upcoming BBL seasons. Notably, Rashid had earlier, threatened to pull out of BBL in protest of Australia cancelling the ODI series against Afghanistan.

Apart from Rashid, the Strikers will miss the services of England batter Harry Brook in the upcoming edition of BBL.

The Strikers did not have the best of times in the last BBL. They finished fourth on the points table and would look for an improved show this time around. They begin their campaign against the Brisbane Heat on 9 December.

