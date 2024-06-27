Rashid Khan punished by ICC for breaching code of conduct in match against Bangladesh

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been charged with a Level 1 breach of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Code of Conduct for his actions during their win over Bangladesh in the Super Eight of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The victory helped Afghanistan secure a place in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup for the first time.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points," said the ICC in its statement. Rashid has been punished for throwing his bat on the ground after his partner Karim Janat refused a second run off the second ball of the last over of their innings.

"Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match. "In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rashid's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," said the ICC.

There were calls to punish Rashid's teammate Gulbadin Naib for allegedly faking a hamstring injury to delay the match during the Bangladesh chase.

Bangladesh were two runs behind the DLS par score at the time with rain imminent.

While the covers did have to be brought on while Naib was receiving treatment, the break lasted only a few minutes and no overs were lost in the match.

Naib was one of the stars of the night for Afghanistan when they beat Australia in their previous Super Eight fixture which eventually led to them making it to the semifinals.

Afghanistan could only manage a score of 148/6 batting first at Arnos Vale.

Naib was then top wicket-taker for his side, recording figures of 4/20 as Australia were all out for 127 and Afghanistan won by 21 runs.

Australia went on to lose to India by 24 runs in their final Super Eight game which left them on the brink of a knockout, needing Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan later in the day.