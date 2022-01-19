Rangnick won't freeze out Pogba amid Man Utd exit talks

Sports

BSS
19 January, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 05:02 pm

Related News

Rangnick won't freeze out Pogba amid Man Utd exit talks

Asked if there was any point playing Pogba given his United contract is expiring, interim boss Rangnick said: "Yes, of course."

BSS
19 January, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 05:02 pm
Rangnick won&#039;t freeze out Pogba amid Man Utd exit talks

Ralf Rangnick has vowed to play Paul Pogba even if the Manchester United midfielder is only motivated by the chance to secure a move away from Old Trafford.

Pogba is out of contract at the end of this season and is yet to sign a new deal with the club he rejoined from Juventus in 2016. The 28-year-old's future has been the subject of widespread speculation throughout his time at United.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has reportedly been in contact with Paris Saint- Germain about a potential transfer to Ligue 1 in the summer.

The France World Cup winner returned to training with United on Monday for the first time since sustaining a thigh injury in November.

Asked if there was any point playing Pogba given his United contract is expiring, interim boss Rangnick said: "Yes, of course."

"I also played Nemanja Matic now in the last games and his contract is also expiring. By the way, my contract as a manager is also expiring in the summer.

"So, for us, we have the same goal, we have the same ambition to be as successful as we can possibly be in the next three or four months."

Rangnick hopes to have him back for the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Middlesbrough on February 4.

Impressed by Pogba's "extraordinary" first training session, Rangnick insisted he was unconcerned by suggestions the star is not longer committed to United.

"For me, it's not a question if a player has an expiring contract. The question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group? How much does he still feel emotionally and physically on board?" Rangnick said.

"And as long as this is the case, why shouldn't Paul Pogba now after two and half months of injury, being fully fit again now and he also wants to show up?

"He wants to show the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world what kind of player he can be, and even if it's for only showing up for a new contract elsewhere, I mean, he will be highly motivated to do that. Why should I then not play him?

"But then, as I said, there is a difference of how do players deal with their current situation? How do they handle that?

"If they handle that in a professional way, in an ambitious way, of course, I can and I will play players although they have a contract expiring in the summer."

Football

Paul Pogba / Ralf Rangnick / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

4h | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

6h | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

6h | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Got best enterprising people, need best use of them

Got best enterprising people, need best use of them

2h | Videos
Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

23h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

23h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’