Rain washes out second day's play at Mirpur

The second day of second Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan has been called off.

Sadly, it has been drizzling since morning for the Cyclone Jawad in Bangladesh and its neighbouring country India.

We just had 6.2 overs for 27 runs today.

The third day is scheduled to begin at 09:30am local time with 98 overs slotted in, weather-permitting of course. However, the forecast isn't great for tomorrow as well.

And there is Shakib Al Hasan doing a water slide on the covers, probably wanted to entertain the crowd that stayed in hope.

Though it is not a high bar, yet the aspiration will be to see more play tomorrow than today.

Earlier, the Bangladesh left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam created pressure in the first session of the first day.

Taijul picked the wickets of both the openers, Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique.

However, since then the Tigers lost their track of picking up wickets.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and batter Azhar Ali kept on going strong and have been facing the host bowlers quite comfortably with much caution.

But they did not have to face much of the Bangladeshi bowlers as the third session of the first day ended early for bad light and only 57 overs could be bowled out of the possible 90 in the first day.

At the end of day 2's bizarre play with roughly 6 overs being bowled, Babar is unbeaten on 71 from 113 balls while Azhar is unbeaten on 52 from 136 deliveries he faced.

Pakistan: 188-2 (63.2 ov)