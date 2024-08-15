Rain spoils Bangladesh A's Day 3 game

BSS
15 August, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 09:09 pm

The home side had the upper-hand of the match after taking 245-run lead.

The third day game of the first four-day match between Bangladesh A and Pakistan Shaheens (Pakistan A) was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at Islamabad Club Ground today

After a reckless batting show, Bangladesh A were bowled out for just 122 and Pakistan responded vehemently, reaching 367-4 on day 2. Umar Amin led the charge with 177.

Saud Shakil scored 76 to add a misery on Bangladesh A further as their bowlers were left clueless in the assault of the home side batters. Mohammad Huraira added 39.

Saad Khan was batting on 31 with Kamran Ghulam on 20 when the bails were drawn for day 2. 

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad snapped up 2-49 for Bangladesh A while off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and pacer Tanzim Hasan took one wicket apiece.

