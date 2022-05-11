Rain plays spoilsport in two-day practice match

BSS
11 May, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 04:35 pm

Unable to practice for the first of two-match Test series, which starts on May 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdury Stadium in Chattogram, the Sri Lankan side spent the day in indoor at BKSP.

BSS
11 May, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 04:35 pm
The two-day warm-up game between visiting Sri Lanka and BCB XI ended in a draw after rain allowed only 18.2 overs over the two days at BKSP-3 ground.

The Lankan side however reached 50-1 when umpires finally called off the day two game.

Oshada Fernando was batting on 26 with Kusal Mendis on 22. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne was the only batter to be out on 2 on day one when pacer Mukidul Islam Mugdho forced him to edge a delivery behind the wicket.

Unable to practice for the first of two-match Test series, which starts on May 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdury Stadium in Chattogram, the Sri Lankan side spent the day in indoor at BKSP.

Only 8.3 overs were possible on day one before Sri Lanka elected to bat first. They reached 14-1 on that day.
The Lankan side however will travel to Chattogram tonight to take Bangladesh in the first Test. Bangladesh however had already started their practice session in Chattogram.

