Rain has the last laugh as Gujrat Titans eliminated from the IPL

With Shubman as captain, GT have picked up 11 points from 13 matches at the IPL 2024.

Photo: BCCI
Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans joined Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in the eliminated list after rain played spoilsport on matchday 63 of the Indian Premier League season 2024. GT's must-win game against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned without the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. Finalists in the previous season of the cash-rich league, GT became the third team to bow out of the playoff race after their final home game was called off due to bad weather in Ahmedabad.

With rain gods washing out GT's must-win match against Kolkata Knight RidersShreyas Iyer and Co. have assured themselves of a top-two finish with 19 points from 13 games in the league stage. KKR and GT shared a point each after the IPL 2024 tie was abandoned at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With Shubman as captain, GT have picked up 11 points from 13 matches at the IPL 2024. The toss didn't take place at the scheduled time of 7 pm due to continuous lightning.

After the toss delay, the slight drizzle became heavier as the officials decided to call off the match. Due to a wet outfield, officials called off the game before the cut-off time (10:56 PM). With intensifying rain preventing KKR and GT from playing a five-over contest in Ahmedabad, let's take a look at the three shortest completed matches in IPL history.

3.RCB vs SRH, IPL 2015

Virat Kohli played a crucial 44 off 19 balls in the final-over ball thriller between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2015. Chris Gayle's crucial cameo, followed by Kohli's finishing act, helped RCB chase down 81 in six overs against SRH in the rain-marred contest.

2.PBKS vs DC, IPL 2009

Legendary New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori bagged match-winning figures for Delhi Capitals in their 10-wicket win over Punjab Kings at IPL 2009. Delhi's target was reduced to 54 in 6 overs in the rain-affected contest.

1.CSK vs RCB, IPL 2013

Regarding balls bowled in an IPL match, Chennai Super Kings and RCB contested the shortest completed games in the tournament's history in 2013. Batting first in the 8-over game between RCB and CSK at the Chepauk, the Kohli-led side posted 106/2 against the hosts. Skipper Kohli smashed 56 off 29 balls. In reply, CSK only managed to score 82-6 in 8 overs to lose the game by 24 runs.

Gujrat Titans / Indian Premier League

