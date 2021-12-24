Rahul ready for unique challenges posed by tests in South Africa

Sports

Reuters
24 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 05:30 pm

Related News

Rahul ready for unique challenges posed by tests in South Africa

Rahul concedes South Africa present an altogether different trial though, especially for the batsmen, but believes India are ready.

Reuters
24 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India vice-captain KL Rahul knows all too well the unique challenges batting in South Africa brings but says helping the team to get off to a solid start will be a key ingredient to victory ahead of the first test in Pretoria on Sunday.

India have never won a test series in South Africa, but after recent successes in Australia and England are buoyed by their ability to compete on the road.

Rahul concedes South Africa present an altogether different trial though, especially for the batsmen, but believes India are ready.

"The pace and bounce in the pitches here is very different to every other country," Rahul told reporters on Friday. "That is why it was important we came here earlier to try to adjust to the conditions.

"We've had a lot of sessions in the middle to create match situations and practiced with a lot of intensity. It has been a great week of preparation.

"The pitches can be challenging because of the 'tennis ball' bounce. When we played in Australia they are fast and bouncy, but here it can be a bit spongy in the first few days and then to starts to quicken up.

"South Africa is an exciting place to play cricket and comes as a challenge for both batters and bowlers."

India did not have an opening stand of more than 30 in their last series in South Africa in 2018, where Rahul averaged only 7.50 in his four innings with a top score of 16.

"You need to be a lot more focussed and disciplined in your mind here, and be a lot more patient and wait to score your runs," Rahul said.

The prospect of making history as the first Indian touring side to win a series in South Africa is a tantalising one for the players.

"It is a huge series for us as a team," Rahul added. "We have won in England and Australia, but we have not won a series here and that gives us extra motivation.

"We need to learn from mistakes in the last tour and do better this time."

Cricket

KL Rahul / Indian Cricket Team / South Africa vs India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

7h | In Focus
According to the owners, Coffee Time is a pioneer in bringing Mexican food and meat boxes to Mirpur. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Third time's the charm : The story of a trio who opened Mirpur’s first coffee shop 

9h | Panorama
In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

1d | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

4h | Videos
Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

6h | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

6h | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one