Rahul masterclass on day 1 puts India in charge of first test

Sports

Reuters
27 December, 2021, 12:55 am
27 December, 2021, 12:55 am

Rahul masterclass on day 1 puts India in charge of first test

Reuters
27 December, 2021, 12:55 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 12:55 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Opener KL Rahul showed superb application to score a seventh test century with an unbeaten 122 and steer India to a commanding 272 for three at the close of play on day one of the first test against South Africa on Sunday.

Vice-captain Rahul, who averaged 7.50 in four innings with a top score of 16 in South Africa three years ago, reached his ton off 218 balls as he toyed with a blunt home bowling attack on a slow wicket.

He will resume on the second morning with Ajinkya Rahane (40 not out), whose place in the side had been under scrutiny but played some wonderful shots to share an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 73.

Ragged South Africa looked like a side who have not played test cricket since June, with a number of their players having had no red-ball cricket in the last six months.

They bowled too short on a wicket providing little assistance and did not attack the stumps enough after India had won the toss and elected to bat in overcast conditions.

The decision to select 21-year-old debutant left-arm seamer Marco Jansen (0-61) over the more experienced, and in-form, Duanne Olivier raised eyebrows too.

The home side had to wait until the second session to make a breakthrough as India opener Mayank Agarwal (60) was trapped lbw by Lungi Ngidi (3-45) after a 117-run opening partnership with Rahul.

Agarwal left the field vigorously shaking his head after a review from South Africa suggested the delivery was striking the top of leg stump.

"Putting up 270 on the first day is fantastic and the key to us doing that was getting a good start," Agarwal told reporters.

"When you come abroad to places like South Africa, it is very important you apply yourself, be disciplined and come with good game-plans. That paid dividends for us.

"The pitch was initially quite soft and there was moisture there. We knew scoring runs on the front foot would not be easy."

After waiting 242 deliveries for their first wicket, the home side got with the next ball when Cheteshwar Pujara pushed forward to Ngidi and was caught off the glove and thigh-pad by Keegan Petersen at short leg.

Pujara had only been out first ball once before in his 92-test career – run out by Ngidi at Centurion Park in 2018.

Captain Virat Kohli (35) is now without a test century in 24 innings but looked in good touch before he chased a wide delivery from Ngidi and was caught by Wiaan Mulder at first slip.

The touring side are hoping to secure a first test series win in South Africa with matches to follow in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

"Credit goes to them, they had good disciplines and they left well. We could have been a lot better in terms of our lines and lengths," Ngidi said. "We need to reset and go again."

Cricket

KL Rahul / South Africa vs India

