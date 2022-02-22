'Professionalism comes first': Tamim on working with his elder brother Nafees

Sports

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 02:45 pm

Related News

'Professionalism comes first': Tamim on working with his elder brother Nafees

Nafees was initially appointed as the manager of the shadow team 'Bangladesh Tigers'. But since there wasn't much work, Nafees became the manager of the national team. Ahead of the first match, Tamim attended the scheduled pre-match press conference and it was Nafees who brought him there.

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 02:45 pm
&#039;Professionalism comes first&#039;: Tamim on working with his elder brother Nafees

Tamim Iqbal was 11 when his father Iqbal Khan  passed away. His mother found it difficult to look after the family. At that stage, Tamim's 15-year-old brother Nafees Iqbal took the responsibility of looking after his mother and younger brother. At times, he used to eat less to save money for Tamim. Tamim grew older and with time made a name for himself while Nafees couldn't play more than 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh. 

Their family has a rich history when it comes to cricket and people back in Chattogram hoped that they would see Tamim and Nafees to open the batting for Bangladesh someday. Although the wish wasn't fulfilled, right now the Iqbal brothers are important parts of the Bangladesh team. Tamim, of course, is the current ODI captain and Nafees has returned to the team as the team manager. 

Nafees was initially appointed as the manager of the shadow team 'Bangladesh Tigers'. But since there wasn't much work, Nafees became the manager of the national team. Ahead of the first match, Tamim attended the scheduled pre-match press conference and it was Nafees who brought him there.

​​When asked about the chemistry between the brothers, Tamim said that professionalism comes first. "We have to be professional here. Yes, he is my elder brother but here I will respect him as the manager and he will do the same. Here professionalism matters," said Tamim.

Nafees was the manager of the team during the last home series against Pakistan. But since Tamim did not play that series, this series will be the first one involving the Iqbal brothers. Interestingly, Nafees was seen throwing balls to Tamim when he was batting at the nets.

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Nafees Iqbal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

2h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

5h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

5h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Star Tech: From a small store to a tech-retail giant

Star Tech: From a small store to a tech-retail giant

1h | Videos
Different kind of book fair in Rajshahi

Different kind of book fair in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

22h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business