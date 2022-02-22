'Professionalism comes first': Tamim on working with his elder brother Nafees

Tamim Iqbal was 11 when his father Iqbal Khan passed away. His mother found it difficult to look after the family. At that stage, Tamim's 15-year-old brother Nafees Iqbal took the responsibility of looking after his mother and younger brother. At times, he used to eat less to save money for Tamim. Tamim grew older and with time made a name for himself while Nafees couldn't play more than 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh.

Their family has a rich history when it comes to cricket and people back in Chattogram hoped that they would see Tamim and Nafees to open the batting for Bangladesh someday. Although the wish wasn't fulfilled, right now the Iqbal brothers are important parts of the Bangladesh team. Tamim, of course, is the current ODI captain and Nafees has returned to the team as the team manager.

Nafees was initially appointed as the manager of the shadow team 'Bangladesh Tigers'. But since there wasn't much work, Nafees became the manager of the national team. Ahead of the first match, Tamim attended the scheduled pre-match press conference and it was Nafees who brought him there.

​​When asked about the chemistry between the brothers, Tamim said that professionalism comes first. "We have to be professional here. Yes, he is my elder brother but here I will respect him as the manager and he will do the same. Here professionalism matters," said Tamim.

Nafees was the manager of the team during the last home series against Pakistan. But since Tamim did not play that series, this series will be the first one involving the Iqbal brothers. Interestingly, Nafees was seen throwing balls to Tamim when he was batting at the nets.