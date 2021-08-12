Prince appointed permanent batting coach for Bangladesh

Former South Africa batter Ashwell Prince has taken charge as the permanent batting consultant of the Bangladesh national cricket team and will continue to oversee the Tigers' batting development until the 2022 ICC Men's T20I World Cup.

Prince, who accompanied the Bangladesh team in the recently concluded Zimbabwe tour and a home T20I series against Australia, has resigned as the head coach of Western Province.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been searching for a permanent batting consultant since Prince's compatriot Neil McKenzie stepped down last year.

Former New Zealand batter Craig McMillan was set to join but couldn't because of the sudden death of his father.

Earlier this year, the BCB appointed England's Jon Lewis as the batting consultant for the West Indies series and New Zealand tour.

Prince joined the team in Zimbabwe where they played a full series. He was with the team during the five-match T20I series against Australia as well.

"What I will treasure most about my stint as head coach of the Cobras (which has dissolved into Western Province, Boland and South Western Districts) is, along with my coaching staff, assisting six young players to make their international debut for the Proteas," Prince said in a statement.

"Prince has been appointed as the batting consultant on a 22-month contract. We are satisfied with what he has done so far and that's why we've decided to consider him a long-term option," said Akram Khan, the chairman of the cricket operations department of the BCB.

Prince appeared in 119 international matches for South Africa from 2002 to 2011 and has also captained the side. He joined the Cobras during the 2016/17 season as an assistant coach and took over as the head coach later in the same season.