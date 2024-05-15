Postecoglou 'misread' Spurs' fans desperation to deny Arsenal title

AFP
15 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 02:57 pm

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said the foundations he has built at the club are "fragile" after many fans took glee in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, which could deny north London rivals Arsenal the Premier League title.

Spurs' chances of Champions League football were ended by Erling Haaland's second-half double that took City back to the top of the table, two points ahead of Arsenal going into Sunday's final fixtures.

Postecoglou had dismissed suggestions on the eve of the game that Tottenham supporters would want their own side to lose if it meant denying the Gunners a first title in 20 years.

But after a subdued atmosphere on Tuesday night, with chants mocking Arsenal in the final stages, the Australian admitted he had "misread" the situation.

"I think the last 48 hours have revealed to me the foundations are pretty fragile. That's things I've got to go back to the drawing board on," said Postecoglou.

The former Celtic boss was further pressed on whether his frustration was aimed at the fans or those inside the club.

"(I) Don't care. Outside, inside, everywhere. It's been an interesting exercise," he added.

"I probably misread the situation in what it takes to make a winning team."

Tottenham have made a habit of scoring late goals this season, including in a thrilling 3-3 draw against City at the Etihad earlier in the season.

Spurs had their chances to snatch at least a point, most notably when Son Heung-min missed a one-on-one against Stefan Ortega late on.

But there was no sign of encouragement from the crowd willing their side to put the defending champions to the sword.

"Of course it does (have an impact). It is what it is," said Postecoglou on the atmosphere.

"I can't dictate what people do. Yeah, when we've got late winners in games, it is because the crowd has helped us.

"What other people's priorities are doesn't interest me. I know what we need to build a winning team and that's what I'm concentrating on."

Tottenham still have work to do to guarantee fifth place and Europa League football next season, but only need a point when they travel to relegated Sheffield United on Sunday to do so.

