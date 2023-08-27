Possible to win Asia Cup if we play our best cricket: Taskin

Sports

BSS
27 August, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 06:16 pm

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed believes Bangladesh are able to win the Asia Cup trophy if they can bring up their best cricket.

Despite being a giant in the ODI format and winning against the top guns at regular basis, Bangladesh's only success in a multinational tournament came in 2019 when they won a tri-nation series under the inspiring leadership of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.

The Tigers reached the final of the Asia Cup three times and came agonizingly close to win the trophy but that never happened.

This time Taskin pins high hopes on the team, saying that they are capable of doing the thing that no Bangladesh team achieved in the past.

"Obviously our main target is to play the final of Asia Cup and we believe we can do it," he said today before leaving the country for Sri Lanka to play the Asia Cup with the side.

"Team's achievement always comes first. I will be happy if we can play as a team and reach the final. Definitely, we would like to be champions but the main thing is to play our best cricket since we have ICC Cricket World Cup coming shortly. I firmly believe if we can put up our best game, it is possible to become the champion."

Bangladesh's performance in the ODI cricket after the last T20 World Cup was praiseworthy as they won eight and lost five, after playing 15 matches. The rest of the two matches were abandoned.

The Tigers also brought up dynamic changes in their approach in batting as they look determined to put up a 300-plus total every time they bat in a match.

"Our performance graph is satisfactory. Everyone is trying to contribution as much as it is possible from his position. So I think we stand on a good chance to achieve a result we are craving for," he reckoned.

