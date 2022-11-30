The possible route to the final for the favourites

With the group stage coming to its business end, the permutations are being discussed about Fifa World Cup 2022 favourites. Will the world see a Brazil vs Argentina clash in the semi-finals? Or will it be a Messi vs Ronaldo clash to end the GOAT debate? Or will they get knocked out even before that?

The Business Standard (TBS) looks at how the remainder of the tournament will play out in the knockout phase and what the favourites' route to the final will be.

Not the toughest route for Messi's men

Lionel Messi has played in four World Cups throughout his career and the 2022 World Cup will be his last chance to win it for Argentina. The last time Argentina came close to winning it was in 2014. Unfortunately, Messi's side lost to Germany in the final.

However this time the Argentinians are well prepared and came to the tournament in form. They just won the Copa America last year and were unbeaten in 36 matches before a shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup's first match. However, since then, they have bounced back by beating Mexico 2-0.

Let's assess the potential knock-out stage opponents for Argentina in World Cup 2022.

Netherlands (Quarter-Final)

If Argentina manage to go through to the quarter-finals then they can face the Netherlands. The Dutch team topped their group without losing a single match and face the USA in the round of 16. Louis Van Gaal's side are in form as well. The Netherlands are on a 17-match unbeaten streak. They are expected to win that match though it will be a tough contest against a USA team who are yet to concede a goal from open play and have not lost a single match this tournament either.

Germany (Semi-Final)

This would be a match for the history books. Messi and Argentina would definitely look to take their revenge against Germany from the loss in 2014. Though not as prestigious as a final, Argentina would definitely find pleasure in knocking out Germany. This fixture is on the assumption that Germany defeats Spain in the Quarter Finals.

Photo: Fifa

However this time Germany has quite a different squad than they did back in 2014. The 2014 World Cup winners have many young players in their squad. Hansi Flick's arrival is definitely an upgrade but the players are taking time to adapt to his style of play. Nonetheless, it will be an exciting match because Germany have players like Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller and even the 2014 World Cup final goalscorer Mario Gotze with them.

Brazil (Semi-Final)

Besides Argentina, Brazil are the most-favoured candidates to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It would not be surprising to see Brazil defeat Argentina as well. Brazil lost to Argentina in the Copa America final, and since then, they have been unbeaten in 17 matches. Brazil have failed to make it past three quarter-finals over the past four World Cups.

But Neymar, Brazil's star player is key for all of their fixtures. The PSG superstar is in great form and is arguably the most essential player for Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. If Argentina do face Brazil in the semi-finals, surely Neymar and Messi will play a prominent role to win the match for their home nation. This will surely be one of the best matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup if it happens.

Brazil's potential route to the final is slightly tricky

Brazil should consider themselves as favourites for this World Cup as they possess a squad capable of winning the trophy for a record sixth time.

In group G with Cameroon, Serbia, and Switzerland, they have already qualified to the round of 16 by winning their first two matches against Serbia and Switzerland.

Uruguay (round of 16)

Uruguay will be the underdogs in this match and Brazil will be favourites in this South American clash. Uruguay could finish second because they are in the same group as Portugal (who have already qualified). Uruguay have depth in attack with Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Darwin Nunez, although the former two are past their prime. But they could pose a threat for Brazil. They though have to beat Ghana in their final group match to qualify after getting just one point from their first two matches.

Spain (Quarter-finals)

The winner of Group E might face Brazil in the quarter-finals, as Spain have a better chance of finishing first after a 7-0 win over Costa Rica and Germany's shock defeat to Japan. So it appears that Spain will face Brazil late in the competition.

Spain are the second most-played-against nation in Brazil's history, having been defeated 3-0 the last time they met in the Confederations Cup. Although they clashed at the 1986 World Cup, with Brazil edging Spain 1-0, we believe Brazil will defeat La Roja this time as well.

Photo: Fifa

Croatia (Quarter-finals)

Runners-up from Group F could also face five-time World Cup champions. Belgium and Croatia are in the same group and, according to statistics, Croatia will finish second. We may see this or Spain vs. Brazil. Brazil have met Croatia four times, where the Selecao have emerged as winners three times and drawn once.

Brazil are far superior to Croatia, and there is no doubt that they will be favourites to advance to the semi-finals.

Argentina (semi-final)

Another South American game could take place if Argentina and Brazil advance further in the competition. The Lionel Messi-led team would then face Denmark and, subsequently, the Netherlands.

Argentina and Brazil have met in four World Cups where Argentina lost 2-1 in 1974, drew 0-0 in 1978, lost 3-0 in 1982, and won 1-0 in 1990.

If they meet in the semi-finals, it will be a fierce duel, and possibly the most-watched match of the tournament.

France's route to the final looks difficult

France are very much the heavy favourites to win the 2022 World Cup after defeating Australia in their first match and Denmark in their second match to be the first team to qualify for the round of 16. Although injuries have plagued France, the defending champions demonstrated their grit and mindset despite the absence of many key players. There are hardly any opponents France could face in the knockout stages and be the second favourite.

Poland (Round of 16)

France have a 70% probability of reaching the quarter-finals, and their head-to-head record puts them far ahead of Poland. Out of 16 matches, the incumbent champions have won eight, Poland three, and the rest have ended in draws. They have only met once in the World Cup, in a 3-2 thrilling victory for Poland in a 1982 play-off encounter.

Argentina (Round of 16)

This will be a legitimate showdown, and it will be a close one. Argentina leads the series with six wins to France's three in 12 games. And they've met France three times in World Cups, with Argentina winning twice in 1930 and 1978.

This will be a competitive game, and if France can attack Argentina's leaky defence while remaining strong at the back, they have a 60% chance of reaching the semi-finals.

England (Quarter-final

Although the quarter-finals are still up in the air, as they might meet either England or Senegal, however, if they meet the England, their chances are slim. Both teams have good squads, but France are much more technical, while England appears to toil in matches. Thus we believe France will advance to the quarter-finals.

Photo: Reuters

Spain (Semi-final)

Things will get more complicated from here, as France might meet Spain in the semi-finals, and both nations have massive rosters and individual quality on the field. Spain leads France in head-to-head encounters, with 16 victories to France's 13 in 36. Although they only met once at the World Cup, France defeated Spain 3-1 in the round of 16.

Spain are undoubtedly known for their possession-based football, and France will need to be cautious and pounce on their faults since Spain lacks pacy players aside from Jordi Alba and Balde, which we can see Mbappe and Dembele exploiting from the flanks.

Brazil (Semi-final)

The all-time FIFA World Cup match might be between Brazil and France, and whoever advances to the final should win the World Cup. Brazil have only won once in four World Cup meetings with France, although the head-to-head record is even, with each team winning six games out of fifteen. Yet, when comparing their squads, Brazil are slightly superior, but their defence is ponderous, and France will take advantage of any opportunity to expose them. Danilo and Sandro are not top-level full-backs and will struggle to contain Mbappe and Dembele.

Spain's route does not look easy

In this World Cup, Spain are playing with a relatively new and younger side with players like Gavi, Pedri, and Ferran Torres.

In their quest for a second World Cup title, Spain will face a tough challenge along their campaign.

Spain registered a big win in their opening match against Costa Rica. La Roja won the match 7-0 in the most impressive display of this World Cup so far. This win put La Roja among the favourites for the championship too.

Another big team in Group E, Germany did not have such a smooth start. Japan, with some late brilliance in their offensive game against Germany, caused one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup 2022.

This result also gave Spain a little advantage and the 1-1 draw against Germany in the second match helped their cause even further.

Croatia (Round of 16)

Perhaps the easiest of the five knockout opponents mentioned for Spain in the list is Croatia. The Group E winner & runner-up will face Group F teams in the round of 16. Croatia secured a draw against Morocco in their opening game but then went on to win against Canada and look well-set for qualification through to the next round.

Brazil (Quarter-Final)

If Spain wins their Round of 16 games, then as per schedule in the quarter-final they will face the winner of match 54 (Round of 16). As per the current predictions and performance, Brazil looks hot favourite as the winner of that game. If both Spain and Brazil emerge victorious in their respective games, then fans will be absolutely thrilled to watch a classic in the quarter-finals.

Belgium (Round of 16)

The Red Devils are among the dark horses in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Yet they have not managed to win any big tournaments. Belgium, in Group F with Croatia and Morocco, are yet to ensure qualification to the knockout stages though. They won their first match against Canada but were thoroughly outplayed by Morocco in the second match. There are rumours of rifts within their squad's star players and if they manage to make it to the next round, Spain will gladly take this fixture as one they would fancy to win.