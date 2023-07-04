Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

04 July, 2023, 06:10 pm
Photo: AFP
England batsman and vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series against Australia after dislocating his shoulder during the second test at Lord's, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Pope damaged his right shoulder while fielding on day one and again on day three. He will undergo surgery, ruling him out of the rest of England's summer campaign.

"He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation," the ECB said.

"England will not call up a replacement for the third Ashes test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday."

Australia lead the series 2-0.

Pope aggravated the injury after the umpires said he had to take the field again because he had batted in England's first innings in which he scored 42 runs.

The 25-year-old dislocated his left shoulder in 2019 and again in 2020.

