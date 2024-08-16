Pochettino agrees to become U.S. men's coach - report

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to take over as coach of the United States men's team, according to an ESPN report on Thursday.

The report said the Argentine, who has been out of work since parting ways with Chelsea in May after one season with the Premier League side, would lead the team into the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

According to ESPN, which cited a source, the 52-year-old Pochettino is expected to be in place as coach of the U.S. team in time for their Sept. 7 game against Canada in Kansas City, Kansas.

The U.S. men's team have been without a coach since Gregg Berhalter was fired in July, 10 months into his second term as head coach, following a humiliating early exit on home soil at the Copa America.

Pochettino had joined Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 campaign when he replaced interim manager Frank Lampard as the club's new owners looked to freshen things up after a 12th-place finish the previous season.

He had signed a two-year contract, with the club having the option of a further year, but left the west London side after a turbulent campaign despite a late rally that saw them finish sixth to secure European football for next season.