Plessis keen to win trophy, score highest runs in BPL

Sports

BSS
21 January, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 08:47 pm

Related News

Plessis keen to win trophy, score highest runs in BPL

Du Plessis is recruited by two-time champions Comilla Victorians and is playing his first BPL. He will take the field for the first time in BPL tomorrow (Saturday) when his side will take on Sylhet Sunrisers at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

BSS
21 January, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 08:47 pm
Plessis keen to win trophy, score highest runs in BPL

South African star batter Faf Du Plessis sets his target to win the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and score the highest runs in the tournament.

Du Plessis is recruited by two-time champions Comilla Victorians and is playing his first BPL. He will take the field for the first time in BPL tomorrow (Saturday) when his side will take on Sylhet Sunrisers at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Plessis said he would leave no stone unturned to contribute the side in winning trophy and for this, he is ready to play any role. At the same time as batter, he wants to stamp his authority as a leading run-scorer in the tournament.

"You want to go to franchises that are successful. Winning trophies is a big part of why we play the sport. I have experience that I can share with some of the guys here from a batting and captaincy point of view. Play a role in assisting there as much as I can," Plessis said.

"The first goal will be to win the tournament. The second goal is to contribute in every game as a batter. Towards the end of the competition, be up there with the leading run-scorers," the South African star added.

Du Plessis played 266 T20 matches so far and scored 6845 runs at a strike rate of 129.46. He has two centuries and 44 half-centuries under his belt. In T20 International, he played 50 matches for South Africa and scored 1528 runs at a strike rate of 134.38. He also scored one century and 110 half- centuries, which is the testament how consistent he is as a T20 batter.

Du Plessis has been the regular opener for Chennai Super Kings in IPL for the last several years and contributed the side in winning two IPL trophies in last four years.

Cricket

Faf du Plessis / BPL / BPL 2022 / Bangladesh Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

6h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

9h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

1h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre