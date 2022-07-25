Plenty of fuel in the tank after 300 races: Hamilton

Sports

Reuters
25 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 03:45 pm

Related News

Plenty of fuel in the tank after 300 races: Hamilton

Hamilton is Formula One's most successful driver of all time, with 103 wins and the same number of pole positions among a raft of records.

Reuters
25 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lewis Hamilton said he had "plenty of fuel left in the tank" after his 300th race in Formula One.

Only the sixth driver to reach the milestone, the 37-year-old Briton was asked after finishing second at the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet whether he might extend his contract with Mercedes and go for 400.

"That's a lot of races," replied the seven-times world champion.

"I firstly just want to be grateful to get to this point. But I still feel fresh and still feel like I've got plenty of fuel left in the tank. I'm enjoying what I'm doing."

Hamilton is Formula One's most successful driver of all time, with 103 wins and the same number of pole positions among a raft of records.

A prominent and outspoken campaigner for equal rights and diversity, he made clear he was still having fun despite his team's current problems.

Mercedes, constructors' champions for the past eight years, have yet to win a race in 2022.

"We've got some great people leading the sport and having great conversations about the direction we're going as a sport, so I'm enjoying it more than ever," said Hamilton.

"Of course, I want to get back to winning ways and that's going to take time, but I'm sure we'll sit down at some stage and talk about the future.

"But again, just with our team, I always want to continue to be building," he added. "It's one thing having races, but it's also continuing the work that we do outside and doing more... and we will."

Hamilton had played down the significance of 300 races before the weekend but he recognised it meant more than he realised.

"This morning I woke up just feeling incredibly grateful, just thinking about all the people that have been with me along the way," he said.

Hamilton thanked a list of people who had supported him since the age of 13, starting with former McLaren boss Ron Dennis.

Others

Lewis Hamilton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

4h | Brands
ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

4h | Brands
Accessories to boost your office productivity

Accessories to boost your office productivity

5h | Brands
Khan Sarwar Murshid and Nurjahan Murshid. Photo: Courtesy

Uttarsury: Remembering the ideals, and the people, that brought us here

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

20m | Videos
Photo: TBS

How is FC Barcelona tackling its financial crisis

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh to benefit from depleting wheat prices

5h | Videos
Future of the country depends on gas supply and global economy

Future of the country depends on gas supply and global economy

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case