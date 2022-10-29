Playing last in group stage an advantage for England: Buttler

Sports

Reuters
29 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 07:30 pm

Related News

Playing last in group stage an advantage for England: Buttler

The 2010 champions are second in Group 1 where four teams are on three points. Buttler said a win against leaders New Zealand on Tuesday would leave them with their destiny in their own hands when they face Sri Lanka in their last game.

Reuters
29 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Photo: ECB
Photo: ECB

England cricket captain Jos Buttler said his team retained an advantage playing last in the final round of group matches at the Twenty20 World Cup as they will know exactly what is needed in terms of net run rate to reach the semi-finals.

England's encounter with champions Australia was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain on Friday, leaving both teams' semi-finals hopes hanging in the balance and fans disappointed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 2010 champions are second in Group 1 where four teams are on three points. Buttler said a win against leaders New Zealand on Tuesday would leave them with their destiny in their own hands when they face Sri Lanka in their last game.

"It could be a small advantage, but to make use of that we need to win against New Zealand... Everyone's rested and ready to go," said Buttler, whose side lost to Ireland in their last game as rain forced an early finish.

"There's a lot of frustration as well from the last game. People want to right that performance. So we'll train well and look forward to a tough challenge against New Zealand."

Buttler said he was not too frustrated that Friday's washout meant a longer gap between matches.

"I think it probably worked well both ways in our favour," Buttler said. "Whether we had a bit of time to digest it and let it hurt and sort of deal with it and come past it.

"Of course this was a huge occasion and needed full focus and attention so you would have moved on quickly... Now we have a few days. If people need to deal with it more, you can deal with that.

"There's excitement to get back on the field. Everyone wants to play cricket, and talented guys on our team want to get out there and showcase the best of their abilities. We'll have to wait until the game now against New Zealand."

T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lesser Necklaced Laughingthrush. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Birds named Laughingthrush: 'They comment on everything that exists'

5h | Panorama
Nasif Tanjim. Illustration: TBS

What Musk’s Twitter takeover means for us

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fantastic momos and where to find them

11h | Food
The then British Civil Service officer Khan Bahadur Muhammad Fazlul Karim built the Haturia House in 1920. A virtual tour of the house is available on the website. Photo: Bengal Institute.

Tour de hidden heritages of Dhaka metro

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP to announce new programmes on 10 November

BNP to announce new programmes on 10 November

1h | Videos
Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

22h | Videos
The history of salt

The history of salt

22h | Videos
Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question