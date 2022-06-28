Play to begin in Gros Islet at 1 am BDST

There was no play in the first session of day four of the ongoing Test match between the West Indies and Bangladesh due to a wet outfield. The umpires had an inspection before lunch was taken at 12 pm local time (10 pm BDST). There was another inspection an hour later and the umpires scheduled another inspection at 2.15 pm local time (12.15 am BDST). After the latest inspection, the umpires have decided that play will begin at 1 am BDST.

Bangladesh will start off proceedings with an overnight score of 132 for six in their second innings, still 42 runs behind with just four wickets in hand. Nurul Hasan Sohan (16*) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0*) are the unbeaten batters.

Kemar Roach has picked up three wickets while Alzarri Joseph has two to his name.

Earlier, the West Indies finished their first innings on 408 in reply to Bangladesh's 234. Kyle Mayers top-scored for the hosts with 146. Khaled Ahmed picked up his maiden five-wicket haul.