Play to begin in Gros Islet at 1 am BDST

Sports

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 12:40 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 12:47 am

Related News

Play to begin in Gros Islet at 1 am BDST

After the latest inspection, the umpires have decided that play will begin at 1 am BDST.

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 12:40 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 12:47 am
Play to begin in Gros Islet at 1 am BDST

There was no play in the first session of day four of the ongoing Test match between the West Indies and Bangladesh due to a wet outfield. The umpires had an inspection before lunch was taken at 12 pm local time (10 pm BDST). There was another inspection an hour later and the umpires scheduled another inspection at 2.15 pm local time (12.15 am BDST). After the latest inspection, the umpires have decided that play will begin at 1 am BDST.

Bangladesh will start off proceedings with an overnight score of 132 for six in their second innings, still 42 runs behind with just four wickets in hand. Nurul Hasan Sohan (16*) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0*) are the unbeaten batters. 

Kemar Roach has picked up three wickets while Alzarri Joseph has two to his name. 

Earlier, the West Indies finished their first innings on 408 in reply to Bangladesh's 234. Kyle Mayers top-scored for the hosts with 146. Khaled Ahmed picked up his maiden five-wicket haul.

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

13h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (left) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

15h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

15h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

6h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

7h | Videos
Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

9h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The snakes of Chattogram University

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 