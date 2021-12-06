Persistent rain threatens washout of entire 3rd day

The groundstaff were out there in the middle for a brief period, but there wasn't much activity.

They just had a look at the water accumulated on the covers and the outfield, and they walked off soon.

Since then, the rain has gotten heavier and it's absolutely pouring at the moment. Can see large droplets of water on the camera lens.

The conditions are not going to improve anytime soon, folks.

A video of Shakib Al Hasan sliding on the covers went viral on social media yesterday, but I doubt we'll get to see anything similar today as the players haven't left their hotels yet. Rain hasn't allowed them to.

Due to persistent rain all night in Dhaka, the match referee has suggested the teams to stay in the hotel.

It is now apparent that the third day of second Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan may get called off without a ball being bowled for the continuous rain due to the Cyclone Jawad.

Before rain interfered in multiple occassions since day 1 of Mirpur Test, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was batting well with his partner Azhar Ali.

Both the veteran batters brought their fifties up, but only 63.2 overs - of which only 6.2 overs in the second day - could be bowled out of the possible 180 overs in two accumulated days.

Taijul Islam picked up two wickets of Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique while Babar and Azhar respectively remains unbeaten on 71* (113) and 52* (136).

Pakistan: 188-2 (63.2 ov)