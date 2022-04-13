People expected too much from the team, says Mominul

Bangladesh started the South Africa tour with a bang, winning the three match ODI series 2-1. The confidence was high, the South Africa team was depleted, Bangladesh had recently won a historic Test in New Zealand - a lot was in favour of the visiting side. Test skipper Mominul Haque spoke about doing something remarkable. But the reality was different.

After fighting hard for four days, Bangladesh lost the first Test because of batting failure. Chasing 274, they were all-out for a paltry 53. The second Test was no different. South Africa's win in that match was more convincing as Bangladesh registered yet another sub-100 total in the fourth innings.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Tigers' dismal performance but captain Mominul Haque implied that Bangladesh were bound to perform like this. A lot of people thought that Bangladesh had become a great Test team after the Mount Maunganui win and expected too much from the team, said the Test captain.

After their arrival in the country, Mominul spoke to the media in the airport. He was asked whether Bangladesh's such performance was 'alarming'. He said, "I don't think so. I think this has happened many times before. People expected too much. They thought we had become the world's best team after the win in New Zealand. But it was a wrong idea."

"Our ODI team is a stable one. Our Test team is not as balanced. But that doesn't mean we are on the shaky side. We have to adjust a few things like where to score off spin and where not," he added.

Mominul said that the pacers have to improve a lot. "They need to be more consistent. They have to hit the four-meter mark more frequently so that we can pick up more wickets inside 10-12 overs," he mentioned.