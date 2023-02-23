People expect we are going to win 5-0, that's not a reality: Guardiola

Sports

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 01:53 pm

Related News

People expect we are going to win 5-0, that's not a reality: Guardiola

Despite Leipzig growing in confidence as the final whistle drew closer, Guardiola opted to make no substitutions throughout.

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 01:53 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pep Guardiola hit out at suggestions Manchester City were expected to comfortably defeat RB Leipzig after a frustrating 1-1 draw in their Champions League last-16 clash.

Riyad Mahrez fired City into a 27th-minute lead on Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena, with City utterly dominant in the first period of the first leg in Germany.

But Guardiola's visitors did not capitalise on their control as Leipzig fought back after the interval and Josko Gvardiol secured a share of the spoils ahead of the March 14 return clash at Etihad Stadium.

Marco Rose's side are fifth in Bundesliga and had not scored a goal in three previous Champions League knockout clashes, though Guardiola refused claims a comfortable victory at Leipzig was always on the cards.

The City manager told BT Sport: "People expect we are going to win 5-0, that's not a reality. It is past the group stage in a very competitive competition and many important teams around."

"It is difficult, we knew this, our fourth game in 10 days, the away games, the travels and the people expect [wins]…"

"I know we are a good team, and we continue to do good things. But people expect we come here and win 4 or 5-0, we are not able to do this."

The opening 45 minutes were in stark contrast for what was to follow, with City boasting 74 per cent possession and only conceding one shot on target in the first half – a timid Timo Werner effort at Ederson.

Guardiola's side managed just a 49.2 per cent share of the ball in the second half, facing six shots, as substitute Benjamin Henrichs spurned a pair of glorious opportunities.

Former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss Guardiola insisted he was "happy" with the entire performance, however.

"They make a step forward, they pressed everyone high up, more problems in the build-up," he said when asked about the second half.

"After the goal we conceded, we came back – we made a good last 15, 20 minutes. We had good chances, both sides in both halves, and now we go back to Manchester to decide it."

Pressed on the drop in performance levels, a somewhat irked Guardiola added: "I'm happy for the whole game, not just the first half. What do you expect? We play a friendly game here?"

Despite Leipzig growing in confidence as the final whistle drew closer, Guardiola opted to make no substitutions throughout.

That was the first instance of no changes from a team during a Champions League match since Jose Mourinho did so with Manchester United against Juventus in October 2018.

But Guardiola remained confident with his decision, albeit admitting he considered introducing Phil Foden.

"I saw the team good, especially in the middle," he continued. "I thought about Phil, but at the end I decided to continue with what I had.

"Bernardo [Silva] was giving a lot of control and I thought we could win it."

Football

Pep Guardiola / manchester city / UEFA Champions League / RB Leipzig

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

4h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

4h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

5h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

4h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

16h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

5h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business