Papon looking to step down as BCB president: Reports

A BCB director, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that Nazmul Hassan is open to stepping down as BCB president to facilitate necessary reforms within the board.

However, under the current constitution, he must formally notify the board in writing of his decision to resign, which must then be ratified at a board meeting.

The responsibility to call this board meeting lies with Nazmul Hassan, the sitting president, who can do so even if he is abroad, something he has already committed to doing.

The meeting can be organised through the CEO, and in Nazmul's absence, the role of chairing the meeting can be assigned to another director.

Alternatively, if the president is not present, the directors at the meeting can propose any one of them to lead the session.

Sources indicate that this meeting will be scheduled as soon as the president submits his official resignation letter.

During a meeting held yesterday, some BCB directors expressed concerns about working under the current interim government if significant differences in opinion arise.

They suggested that a clear directive from the government would be essential.

The directors unanimously agreed that they would be willing to resign collectively if that is what the government wants.

There was also a discussion about the potential negative consequences that board changes could have on Bangladesh's ability to host the Women's T20 World Cup.

A mass resignation of the board could send an unintended negative signal to the ICC and the international cricket community, potentially jeopardizing Bangladesh's opportunity to host the tournament in October.

The directors feel that government guidance is crucial in navigating this situation.

The ICC is expected to make a final determination on 20 August regarding whether the Women's T20 World Cup will be held in Bangladesh or relocated elsewhere.

On 11 August, BCB's CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury and seven directors met with Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, the interim government's Sports Advisor.

The Sports Advisor asked BCB officials to explore options for board restructuring within ICC rules. Following the meeting, he briefed the media, stating, "The BCB operates under ICC regulations. We cannot dictate this matter. The BCB directors will explore how to resolve the issue within those guidelines and will later inform us if someone can be appointed for the interim period."

Nazmul Hassan assumed the role of BCB president in 2012 as a government-appointed official.

In October 2013, he was elected to the position and has since served three consecutive terms as president.