Pakistan's bowling attack not as strong as we think: Inzamam

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 September, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 06:36 pm

Related News

Pakistan's bowling attack not as strong as we think: Inzamam

However, the fact remains that the Pakistan bowling attack conceded nearly 200 runs to England. Pacer Shaheen Afridi continues to sit out due to injury and former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has warned that their bowling attack may not be as strong as it seems.

Hindustan Times
23 September, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 06:36 pm
Pakistan&#039;s bowling attack not as strong as we think: Inzamam

Pakistan's opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showed why they are considered the best in T20Is by leading their side to a 10-wicket win over England on Thursday. England scored 199/5 in the 2nd T20I but Babar and Rizwan made a mockery of the big target, putting up an unbeaten 203-run opening stand with the Pakistan captain scoring his first century in the shortest format of the game.

However, the fact remains that the Pakistan bowling attack conceded nearly 200 runs to England. Pacer Shaheen Afridi continues to sit out due to injury and former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has warned that their bowling attack may not be as strong as it seems. "Our bowling is not as strong as we think. We have speedsters who can bowl at 140, but since Shaheen Afridi's absence, we have only bowled well in small parts and not full 20 overs," said Inzamam on his Youtube channel.

"We bowl well with the new ball, take wickets and generate swing, but everything changes once the ball gets old. They didn't bowl in the death overs in our conditions. It is worth noting that England have not been a strong team over the last six or eight months."

On Friday, pacer Mohammad Hasnain was taken to the cleaners in Karachi. He could not take any wickets and conceded 54 runs in his four overs. Inzamam said that while Haris Rauf has evolved beyond being just an express fast bowler quickly, the young Naseem Shah and Hasnain need to bring more variations for different stages of the game. "Haris Rauf has been brilliant. I feel he has improved in the last two years and can now bowl in the powerplay, middle and end overs. Similarly, Naseem and Hasnain need to learn fast ahead of the T20 World Cup," he said.

Cricket

Inzamam-ul-Haq / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

9h | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Muntasir Akash

Ephemeral: Grass blooms and urban munias in sprouting model towns

10h | Earth
Singer and composer Habib recently worked on two songs for ‘Operation Sundarban’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Diving into Habib Wahid’s musical realm: ‘Now it’s survival of the fittest’

10h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

1h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

7h | Videos
'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

7h | Videos
How to choose the best gaming controller?

How to choose the best gaming controller?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh